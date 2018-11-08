Northbound I-69 closed in Madison County due to crash involving overturned semi
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-69 near SR 9 in Madison County.
INDOT says the closure is expected to last until about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as crews clear the scene.
EMA officials say the crash involves an overturned semi and trailer.
There’s no word on injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.