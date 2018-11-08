× Northbound I-69 closed in Madison County due to crash involving overturned semi

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash has closed all northbound lanes of I-69 near SR 9 in Madison County.

INDOT says the closure is expected to last until about 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as crews clear the scene.

I-69 MM 226.0 NB @ SR 9/109 mile 226 All lanes closed 3 hours due to crash clean up — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) November 9, 2018

EMA officials say the crash involves an overturned semi and trailer.

I-69 NB at 226, EMA enroute to close the interstate due to another accident at the 230 mm involving an overturned semi truck and trailer. @INDOTEast @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/8u44POyho1 — Madison County EMA (@MadisonCoEMA) November 9, 2018

There’s no word on injuries at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

