One lane of NB I-69 in Anderson back open after crash involving semi in construction zone

ANDERSON, Ind. – One lane of NB I-69 is back open in Anderson after a crash involving a jackknifed semi in a construction zone.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near SR 32. ISP troopers say one lane is now open on NB I-69 and SB I-69 at the 230 mile marker while. Crews are still working to repair the guardrail, so you’ll see lane restrictions in the area until 2 p.m.

There is a backup that is about six miles long.