× Rain mixing with snow could impact your Friday morning commute

We’re tracking a system out west that will bring us rain and possible a few snowflakes by early Friday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are already in place over parts of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Michigan.

No Winter Weather Advisories are expected across central Indiana. In fact, little to no accumulation is expected with any snow that does develop. The earliest accumulation Indianapolis has ever seen occurred on October 18th back in 1989 when a whopping 0.2″ of snow fell. We have yet to see an accumulating snow this year, and likely will not see much tomorrow. However, an active weather pattern through next week will give us better chances to see some accumulation. We are still fine tuning the extended forecast.

So, for your Friday morning commute. Allow yourself a little extra time as your heading our the door. Rain moving in overnight and dropping temperatures will provide an environment to see rain changing to snow or a wintry mix develop. Not everyone will see rain during the morning commute, but everyone should at least be cautious of potential slick spots on the roads.

The best chances to see snowflakes will be in our far northern counties, however, as mentioned before, many of us will still have the chance to see them mixed in along with passing rain showers.

Not only do you need to be on the lookout for wet/slick conditions tomorrow but it will also be cold. Actual and wind chill temperatures will keep things feeling very chilly all day long.

Friday night football plans?? Take the coat and prepare for some isolated rain/snow showers in the area.

More snow chances and colder days are in the forecast. We’re tracking a system that will bring us windy conditions and the chance for rain changing to snow by next Monday. On top of that, by next Tuesday high temperatures could be running nearly 24° below average.