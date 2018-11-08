Click here to see election results

Verizon launches “secret” $40 unlimited plan

Posted 8:49 AM, November 8, 2018

A new cell phone company is promising a month of unlimited talk, text, and data for only $40. Visible is owned by Verizon and uses their network. It sounds too good to be true, but is it worth it? Rich Demuro read the fine print to find out.