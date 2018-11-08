A new cell phone company is promising a month of unlimited talk, text, and data for only $40. Visible is owned by Verizon and uses their network. It sounds too good to be true, but is it worth it? Rich Demuro read the fine print to find out.
Verizon launches “secret” $40 unlimited plan
-
Fire chief says Verizon slowed department’s data as it fought massive wildfire
-
‘Presidential Alert’: FEMA to test emergency alert system next week
-
Target unveils deals, early online specials in 2018 Black Friday ad
-
HGTV is the winning bidder on ‘The Brady Bunch’ house
-
Many Indiana counties face jail crowding with inmate shift
-
-
Warmest afternoon in nearly two weeks; Historic mid-October cool spell to continue
-
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled, New Harmony man safe
-
Larry Nassar loses another bid for new sentence in Michigan
-
Cards Against Humanity is hiring! Get paid to write new cards from home
-
Wickens undergoes successful surgery after horrifying crash at Pocono
-
-
Amazon officially building receiving center in Greenwood
-
Be our guest at WB Pizza
-
Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes are bold side dish for your Thanksgiving meal