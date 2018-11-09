11-year-old boy who survived Indiana bus stop crash released from ICU

ROCHESTER, Ind. – The 11-year-old boy who survived the Rochester bus stop crash continues to make improvements.

Family said Friday that Maverik Lowe has been released from the ICU and he’s getting some stitches out.

He’s also doing therapy, which family says consists of sitting in a chair, and moving in and out of bed.

According to family, Maverik still has a lot of fluids coming out of his lungs but they are giving him breathing treatments and exercises to help get it all out.

Maverik was seriously injured when he and three other children were struck by a vehicle while boarding their school bus on Oct. 30.

Sadly, the crash killed the other children, siblings Alivia Stahl and Xzavier and Mason Ingle.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Xzavier, Mason and Alivia’s family and Maverik and his family.

The 24-year-old driver in the crash was arrested on reckless homicide charges later in the day and the school district plans to move the bus stop to avoid similar tragedies in the future.