× 2 of 3 robbery suspects in custody following officer-involved shooting outside north side Auto Zone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two of three robbery suspects are in custody following an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the robbery in progress at an Auto Zone near 56th St. and Keystone Ave. around 9:24 p.m. Friday.

When police arrived, Cpt. Michael Elder says they set up a perimeter before the suspects exited the south side of the business.

Cpt. Elder says officers ordered the robbers to stop, noticed they had handguns in their hands and then an officer fired shots at the individuals. It’s unknown at this time whether the suspects fired any shots.

The suspects then fled, two of them were on foot and one got into a vehicle, which Cpt. Elder says crashed a short distance away.

Police say the individual that crashed the vehicle and one of the others were taken into custody and taken downtown to be questioned.

K-9s and drones are being used to search for third suspect. Police believe he was wearing a red hoodie and a mask over his face.

Cpt. Elder says no officers were injured and it doesn’t appear the suspects were either.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.