× $5,000 reward offered for information about who severely injured dog found in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for severely injuring a dog found in Shelby County.

The dog, named Justice, was found with burns all over its body in the area of 900 North and 400 West last Friday. A veterinarian caring for him says it’s tough to definitively determine what caused the wounds but signs point to them being chemical burns.

Those burns have made it difficult for Justice to eat, so staff says a feeding tube is being used to help deliver nutrition. However, officials with the Shelby County Animal Shelter say the dog is making progress. He no longer has sepsis and they’re hopeful he can make a full recovery.

Shelter officials say they’re getting solid tips from the public about what happened to Justice and they’re not stopping until they get answers. The reward is being offered to help entice people to come forward.

If you have information regarding what happened to Justice, you’re asked to email Chris Browder anytime at cbrowder@cityofshelbyvillein.com or call the shelter at 317-392-5127.