Best list of Veterans Day freebies and discounts for 2018
Sunday, November 11, marks Veterans Day, and as a big “thank you,” many restaurants and businesses are offering freebies and discounts to those who’ve served our country.
If you plan to take advantage of these deals, make sure you bring a valid military ID to get the offers—and it’s always a good idea to call your local establishment to make sure they’re participating this year.
Here are some of the deals available:
Restaurants
- Applebee’s: Veterans and Active Duty Military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Provide proof of service required. Participating locations only.
- Bagger Dave’s: Active, non-active, reservists, retired personnel, and first responders with proof of military identification get one Great American Cheeseburger and fries on November 11, 2018.
- Bar Louie: Vets and active military can receive a free flatbread or burger on Sunday, November 11
- Biggby Coffee: On November 11th and 12th BIGGBY COFFEE will be offering free brewed coffee to active and retired military members.
- BJ’s Restaurant: On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service. In addition, if you are Current or Retired Military, you can claim a free Pizookie® by clicking claim free Pizookie®.
- Bob Evans: Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Veterans Day, Sun., Nov. 11.
- Bonefish: For all veterans and active duty military, enjoy free Bang Bang Shrimp, with show of military I.D. on Sunday, November 11 (dine-in only) at participating locations.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: All day long on Sunday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.
- California Pizza Kitchen: On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.
- Chili’s: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2018.
- Chipotle: Offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) burrito, bowl, salad or taco on Veterans Day from open to close. Offer valid for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID.
- Cracker Barrel: Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage on Sunday, November 11.
- City Barbeque: On Veterans Day (Sunday, Nov. 11) all veterans and active military members get a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either dine-in or carryout orders.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: On November 11, Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.
- Famous Dave’s: On Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12 in honor of Veterans Day, Famous Dave’s would like to thank all former and current military personnel for their dedication and service to our country by offering a FREE 2 Meat Salute*.
- Fogo de Chão: Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 9-11), Veterans receive 50% off.
- Golden Corral: On Monday, November 12th, 2018 from 5 PM to 9 PM, Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.
- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream: Free single cone for veterans and military personnel on Veterans Day.
- Hooters Free Meal: Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on November 11.
- Joe’s Crab Shack: On November 11th, all veterans can enjoy 20% off.
- Little Caesars Pizza: On Saturday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: This Veterans Day, veterans and active duty drop on in for an American Roadhouse Meal on the house with proof of service. Not valid in CA, NC, SC or Augusta, GA, locations. Veterans year round receive a 10% discount to guests who present a military or veterans’ ID.
- Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Sunday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.
- Main Event Bowling: Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard on Sunday, November 11th. Offer also includes free shoe rental for veteran and four guests.
- Max & Erma’s: On Veterans Day, participating Max & Erma’s locations are celebrating veterans and active military personnel with a free cheeseburger, endless fries and a fountain drink.
- McCormick and Schmick’s Free Entree: Veterans and Gold Star families (parents and spouse) can enjoy a complimentary lunch or dinner at McCormick and Schmick’s on Sunday, November 11th, 2018.
- Menchie’s Free Frozen Yogurt: On Veterans Day, all Veterans and military personnel with a military ID or dressed in uniform will receive a free six ounce frozen yogurt any time of day on Veterans Day 11.11. Show a valid ID or be in uniform to receive.
- O’Charley’s: All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on both November 11 and 12 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location.
- On The Border Free Entree: This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free create-your-own combo meal at OTB’s.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage for veterans and active duty military.
- Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: On November 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will be offering free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations.
- Panera Bread: Free meals for veterans and active duty military at select locations on Monday, Nov. 12.
- Primanti Bros.: Veterans and active duty military get a free classic sandwich any time, all day.
- Red Robin: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.
- Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Saturday through Monday all Veterans will enjoy a free entrée. November 10th through November 17th .25 cents will be donated back to the community for every Veterans day IPA sold.
- Ruby Tuesday: This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer.
- Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.
- Texas Roadhouse: On Sunday, November 11th, select from a free special veterans lunch menu including a beverage and sides.
- Tucanos: Free Churassco meal for veterans with the purchase of another adult Churassco meal. Nov. 9th to Nov. 12th. All locations.
- Twin Peaks: In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Military Monday, November 12th.
- Vitality Bowls: Veterans can receive a free smoothie at all corporate and participating franchise locations.
- White Castle: Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th or 12th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.
- World of Beer: On November 11th, all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen may enjoy a free select draught beer (where legal) or $5 off their check.
- Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.
Retailers/services
- Crew Carwash: Free car wash for veterans and active duty military no Sunday, November 11 at select locations.
- Great Clips: Free haircuts for veterans and active duty military on Saturday, Nov. 11. Can get a haircut on that day or pick up a coupon for a free haircut at a later date.
- Indianapolis Zoo: The zoo will honor our men and women in service by providing free admission on Nov. 11 to all current and former military members with an ID. This year, as the holiday falls on the weekend and will be federally observed on the next Monday, we will also offer free admission to military members on Nov. 12. Additionally, all non-military family members will receive a $2 discount on tickets purchased at the gate on these days.
- Sports Clips: Free haircut for veterans and active duty military at participating locations.
- Dollar General: Veterans and active duty military get an 11% discount on Sunday, Nov. 11. Use promo code MILITARY11 for online purchases.
- Lowe’s: Veterans and active duty military get 10% off eligible purchases.
- Meineke: Veterans and active duty military get free basic oil change.
- Target: 10% off entire purchase from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11 for veterans and active duty military. You have to register in advance to get the offer.
- Top Golf: Veterans and active duty military eligible for 20% discount on memberships and 10% off Topgolf play.