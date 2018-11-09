Christmas Gift and Hobby Show will feature Circle City Ringers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Christmas Gift and Hobby show features more than 350 exhibitors with unique finds. The show also rings in the holidays with local entertainment, including the Circle City Ringers!
