Columbus police arrest 9 people after yearlong investigation of Aryan Brotherhood

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested nine people, many of whom are members or known associates of the Aryan Brotherhood, after a year-long investigation which began in October 2017 with the arrests of two persons connected to the gang.

This lengthy investigation focused on complaints of narcotics dealing, multiple burglaries and vehicle thefts in Columbus and Bartholomew County. It also involved suspects attempting to sneak contraband into the Bartholomew County Jail.

Officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department worked together during this investigation which also included officers from the CPD Intelligence Led Policing Unit, CPD SWAT, Columbus/Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, CPD Detective’s Division as well as the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Edinburgh Police Department.

The nine people listed below were arrested on the following formal charges filed by the Bartholomew County Prosecutors Office.

Chelsie S. Harden, 30, Columbus, Indiana

Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Jarred A. Parton, 26, Franklin, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Battery (Class A Misdemeanor)

William Jacob Lustig, 38, Columbus, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony) Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Level 6 Felony)

Dealing in a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

Brandon B. Jacobs, 28, Nashville, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony) Auto Theft (Level 6 Felony)

Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Altered Handgun (Level 6 Felony)

Carrying an Handgun Without a License (Class A Misdemeanor)

William “Corey” King, 35, Columbus, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

David “Bub” Hadley, 35, Columbus, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony) Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Mary Jaylin Craig, 22, Edinburgh, Indiana

Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class A Misdemeanor)

William J. Stillabower, 33, Columbus, Indiana

Criminal Gang Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony)

Matthew S. Mowery, 22, Austin, Indiana