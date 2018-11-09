Early arctic blast bringing coldest air of the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARLY ARCTIC BLAST MOVING IN

It's early for an arctic front, passing tonight. Snow showers drift in early this evening. Get ready, the COLDEST November night in Indianapolis in three years arrives tonight, with a low near 20-degrees. Northwest winds remain brisk as skies clear later tonight. Add the brisk wind and the WIND CHILL Saturday morning dips to single-digits.

ANOTHER SHOT OF COLDER AIR

ARCTIC FRONT #2 follows a possible 'sticking' snow Monday night into Tuesday morning. Even colder next week with near record lows by Wednesday morning. Early next week, temps running 20° below normal.

MISSING THE WARMTH?

Note, there will be a warm up long range and milder temperatures are expected entering next weekend. The LONG RANGER forecast is eyeing a surge in warmth before Thanksgiving - we will keep you posted!