Explore Indiana’s countryside on the Nickel Plate Express

ATLANTA, Ind. -- Climb aboard a double-decker train for a new 12 mile excursion. Whether your want to start a new holiday tradition or enjoy a romantic ride for two, the Nickel Plate Express is worth checking out. Sherman went to check out the new way to travel Indiana's countryside.
