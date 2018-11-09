× Habitat for Humanity home dedicated after FOX59 build

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Friday was a big day for one Indianapolis woman who received the keys to her new Habitat for Humanity home!

In July, FOX59 and community members helped build the home for Karen Leachman at the FOX59 news station.

Then, on Friday, surrounded by family, Karen accepted the keys to her new home.

The road to her first home was a long one. In 2004, mounting medical bills forced Karen to move into her brother’s one-bedroom apartment.

“I had determination, and I was going to go forward no matter what it took,” she said.

Then she began volunteering with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition near 38th Street and Capitol Avenue. That’s when she learned about Habitat for Humanity.

“I always say my life made a full circle because I grew up at 36th and Capitol,” Karen said.

When she started working with Habitat, Karen decided her home would be in that same neighborhood to help turn it around.

As part of the Habitat for Humanity process, Karen helped build other homes. Work on hers then began in July at FOX59. Karen’s home was finished at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Karen is a fine example of what an engaged neighbor is, and that’s what we hope all of our habitat homeowners are,” said Abri Hochstetler with Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.

Karen plans to pay it forward in the future.

“If we could get the neighborhood built back up, we’ll do one block at a time,” she said.

Click here to learn more about Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity.