× Indianapolis woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a missing Indianapolis woman who suffers from schizophrenia.

Cindy Lou Hawkins, 58, was last seen on Nov. 2, 2018. Police say she lives in the 200 block of Iowa Street on the near south side.

Hawkins is described as 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. A description of what she was last known to be wearing is not available.

She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and thyroid problems and is currently off her medication. Family members told police Hawkins will lose touch with reality and may not know what she’s doing.

If you have information on Hawkins’ whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Person Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).