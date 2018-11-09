× Officer-involved shooting under investigation on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side.

The department says it happened near the intersection of 56th St. and Keystone Ave. Friday night.

According to IMPD, at least one officer fired at least one shot at a suspect.

Police say it’s unknown if the suspect was hit during incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.