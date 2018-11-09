× Person critically injured in east side shooting possibly related to robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Friday.

Police say the victim was found in the 1400 block of N. Bancroft around 7 p.m.

Officers believe the incident may be related to a robbery.

According to IMPD, two males approached the victim, fired a shot and then ran off. The suspects are described as being two black males in their 20s.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

IMPD says they don’t know of a motive at this time. Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.