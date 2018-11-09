REVIEW: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Review by Dustin Heller

Even though we’re still a couple of weeks away from Thanksgiving, why not kick off the Christmas season this weekend with the classic Dr. Seuss tale, The Grinch. The Grinch is a new 3D computer-animated movie that is based on the 1957 Dr. Seuss book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! This is the third screen adaption of the of the wonderful book, following the television version from 1966 and the live-action version starring Jim Carrey from 2000. The movie is directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier and written by Michael LeSieur and Tommy Swerdlow. The superb voice cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely, Angela Lansbury, with Pharrell Williams serving as the narrator. The Grinch is rated PG for brief rude humor.

Mr. Grinch hates everything about Christmas because his heart is two sizes too small. He prefers to be cooped up in his cave while the residents of Whoville celebrate the season. This year, the Christmas celebration in Whoville is going to be three times bigger than ever before and this sends The Grinch into a tailspin. He enlists the help of his trusty dog Max, along with a fat reindeer named Fred to steal Christmas from the entire town. His scheme is to dress up as Santa Claus and snatch all of the decorations and presents from each and every home on Christmas eve. His plan is going to perfection until he meets Cindy Lou Who on his last stop; where her act of selflessness makes an impression on the Green Meanie that he just can’t seem to get over. Will Christmas be ruined for everyone, or will The Grinch have a change of heart?

Dr. Seuss’ timeless story gets yet another makeover, and this one might just be the best yet. The vibrant and lively animation literally jumps off the screen; it is truly a work of Christmas art. From the first frame on, I couldn’t take my eyes off of the screen. The storyline follows the original source material pretty closely, but with some added flair and pizzazz. The Grinch is a perfect example of how comedy and drama can work together in perfect harmony. The voice work is excellent from top to bottom, but I personally couldn’t get enough of Kenan Thompson’s Bricklebaum. It’s pretty hard for an animated character to steal every scene that they’re in, but somehow Bricklebaum managed to do that through Thompson’s amazing vocal talents. The Grinch is a movie that parents are going to enjoy just as much as the kids, if nothing else, just for the nostalgia of it. The Grinch is an excellent holiday movie to help get the entire family into the Christmas spirit…and the early release date will allow for multiple viewings.

Grade: B+

The Grinch opens nationwide on Friday, Nov. 9.