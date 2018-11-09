× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: November 9

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: LUTHERAN’S MARCUS MCFADDEN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lutheran running back Marcus McFadden drops the ball, but it bounces right back to him! And he took advantage of the good luck on the next play, breaking free for a long touchdown in the Saints' Regional win over South Putnam.

NOMINEE #2: WARREN CENTRAL'S DAVID BELL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Warren Central down 24-21 in the fourth quarter to North Central, David Bell hauls in a punt and takes it back 63 yards to the end zone, giving the Warriors a lead they would never give up on the way to a 42-32 win.