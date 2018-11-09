“There will be weekly challenges,” Young Noblesville app developers helping you go green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- A pair of young Noblesville entrepreneurs are attempting to change the environment from the palm of their hand.

They are creating a new app called Warmglo, which rewards people with points for completing weekly challenges that reduce their carbon foot print. The points are redeemable for prizes.

“If you took 100 cans to recycling, you’d get x amount of points," Co-creator Sarah Schaefer said.

Schaefer and business partner Luna Calhoun built the idea from a unique class offered at Noblesville High School. The course is called Innovation and Open Source Learning, and it helps students become entrepreneurs through networking and social media. The school says multiple patents have come from the course already.

“That's all this is, is real world experience,” said Don Wettrick who teaches the 9-week course, “It's not what you know, its who you know, and I hear people complain about that, so the answer is let's meet people.”

Warmglo users can be "Do-ers or donors," or in other words complete challenges or help fund them. The pair is hosting a fundraising event at the end of the month with the hopes of being able to have a prototype by March.