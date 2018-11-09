× Westfield man reported missing

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are searching for a missing man.

Dominic Dattilo, 21, was reported missing by his parents, who last saw him Thursday at 3:18 p.m.

He’s described as 5’11”, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Dattilo may have been in the area of U.S. 31 near 151st Street and Westfield Boulevard. He also has family in Tipton and the Cincinnati, Ohio area. He drives a light blue Volkswagen Passat with Indiana license plate #597XR.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westfield police at 317-804-3200.