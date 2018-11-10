× Bitter start to the weekend; slightly warmer for Sunday

Saturday brought central Indiana the coldest November low temperature in three years! Lows dropped into the teens and lower 20s with wind chills in the single digits! Indianapolis dropped to 19 degrees this Saturday morning, which is two degrees higher than the record of 17 degrees set back in 1957!

On a brighter note, higher pressure near the Ohio River Valley will provide the state with plenty of sunshine today. Skies will remain mostly clear this afternoon as highs rise near 36 degrees.

Quiet weather conditions are expected tonight and into our Sunday. Prepare for another chilly start on Sunday with forecast lows in the lower 20s. A southerly wind will help temperatures a bit Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

We are closely watching a system early in the work week that will bring our next chance for snow. Forecast models are hinting at a chance for a “sticking” snow early Tuesday morning. Snow amounts are still looking minimal for central Indiana. Temperatures will plummet behind the second arctic cold front! Highs in the lower to mid-30s arrive next Tuesday!