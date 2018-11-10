× Burritos sold in Indiana recalled due to misbranding, undeclared allergen

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A Michigan company has recalled 268 pounds of burritos due to misbranding and the addition of eggs as an undeclared allergen.

The products are 6 oz. ready-to-eat chicken burritos sold under the “18th Street Deli Chicken Burrito” brand. The items, produced by Michigan-based NuVue Foods on Oct. 31, 2018, have expiration dates of “EXP 11/12/18” and “EXP 11/14/2018.”

They were shipped to retail locations, specifically vending machines, in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The products bear establishment number “P-22061” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The company discovered the problem on Nov. 9 due to a customer complaint. The company produced “18th Street Deli Farmers Burritos,” which contain eggs, and mistakenly labeled them as chicken burritos.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to the mislabeled burritos. Customers who’ve purchased the items shouldn’t eat them; they should instead throw them away or return to them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions should contact NuVue Foods at 1-800-498-3354 or qa@nuvuefoods.com.