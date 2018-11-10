Donation helps IFD distribute drug disposal kits

Posted 4:35 PM, November 10, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Prescription Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) donated drug disposal kits to IFD on Friday. It was the largest donation of the kits IFD has received. Local firefighters will now distribute the kits throughout Marion County. The kits allow citizens to dispose of prescription drugs in their home.