INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Prescription Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) donated drug disposal kits to IFD on Friday. It was the largest donation of the kits IFD has received. Local firefighters will now distribute the kits throughout Marion County. The kits allow citizens to dispose of prescription drugs in their home.
Donation helps IFD distribute drug disposal kits
