Families learn more about IPS schools and programs with ‘Showcase of Schools’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indianapolis Public Schools held its fifth annual "Showcase of Schools" Saturday at the Indiana State Museum offering families the chance to see more than 70 different schools and programs offered in the district.

The district offers some unique school choices in which any child, even those who don't live within city limits, can enroll.

A new program showcased this year was Future Center. It prepares high school students for life after high school. It focuses on three "E's": enrollment, employment and enlistment.

"We decided we wanted to do something to support our students beyond high school, beyond elementary we wanted to do persistence so we came up with Future Centers and the Future Centers are an idea that has taken over our district and changed the culture and the climate," said Flora Jones, post secondary readiness director.

Click here for more information on IPS and how to enroll.