Race for Riley raises record amount

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Race for Riley has raised a record $377,000 for Riley Hospital for Children. Kroger and John Andretti, who co-founded the race, presented the check to Riley Hospital on Friday. To put the amount in perspective, the first race (which took place more than 20 years ago) raised $4,000. Riley received the check at the 7101 E. 10th Street Kroger, which raised $20,000, more than any other Kroger. Plans are already in the works for the 2019 Race for Riley.