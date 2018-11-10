Tonic Ball is “the biggest hunger-fighting party” in Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Tonic Ball returns to Indy on Nov. 16 boasting the "biggest hunger-fighting party" as the annual concert celebrates the music of Johnny Cash, Elton John, ABBA, Pearl Jam and Beyoncé at five Fountain Square music venues.

All to raise funds for Indianapolis hunger relief agency Second Helpings.

Sponsored by Eskenazi Health, Tonic Ball started in 2002 with a one-night performance of Gram Parsons songs at Radio Radio. The concert has grown since then, becoming one of the most popular nights of art and music in Indy. Last year, the sold out concert and related events brought in close to $150,000. With ticket sales going directly to Second Helpings, the concert can offer more than just entertainment. It can save lives.

Second Helpings is a charity who transforms lives through the power of food. By accepting donated perishable and overstocked food, the organization prepares nutritious meals for thousands of hungry children and adults every day and distributes them free of charge through social service agencies in Greater Indianapolis. For more information, visit secondhelpings.org.

Billed as a night of fun and excitement, all for a good cause, Tonic Ball picks five iconic bands or musicians every year and asks 200 plus local bands and regional performers to cover a few of these selected artists' songs. With this year's artists ranging from pop to country to alternative rock, music offerings will feature a little bit of something for everyone to enjoy.

Children have the chance to rock and roll too on Nov. 10 as the Tiny Tonic offers children and families a free concert and an opportunity to tour Second Helpings.

To see the various venues where the Tonic Ball will be taking place, click here.