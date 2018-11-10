Twisted Wick Candle Company offering candles, lotions, spa wax and more at holiday mart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Twisted Wick Candle Company unveiled a host of exciting new products to help spread relaxation during the hustle and bustle of the holidays.

Offering more than just their trademark candles, Twisted Wick owners Jody and Rich Scheve stopped by the FOX59 Morning Show to showcased their spa wax, lotion sticks, bubble bath, massage oils, salt soak and solid perfume.

Twisted Wick products can be purchased online, but for those wishing to take a whiff before they purchase, catch Jody and Rich at the Indy Junior League Holiday Mart November 14-18 at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds. Tickets for the Indy Junior League Holiday Mart can be purchased at the event for $15, or online beforehand.