99-year-old veteran honored at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- At Sunday’s Colts game there was a special moment for a true part of history. Ninety-nine year-old World War Two veteran Sidney Walton was honored at the start the game, as thousands watched in honor of Veterans Day.

“This is one of the most wonderful days of my life,” said his son, Paul Walton, who is travelling with him.

During our interview, many people stopped to thank him and say hello.

Walton’s family told us he was deployed to India during the Second World War. Walton says he signed up for the service for one reason.

“I wanted to fight Hitler,” said Walton.

Now, a resident of San Diego, Walton is on a final mission of sorts: his family says the one thing he regrets is missing the chance to meet some of the last surviving Civil War veterans when he was young.

“I still regret it, to this day,” said Walton.

So now, he wants to make sure anyone can have the chance to meet a World War Two veteran before that generation is gone as well.

“Every day is like Veterans Day when it comes to meeting my dad,” said Paul.

Walton and his family did the chance to meet Governor Holcomb last May, but were invited back this weekend for the coin toss.