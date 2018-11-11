IN Focus: Panelists discuss midterm results, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana political insiders saying about this past week's midterm elections? What kind of Senator will Mike Braun become? And how will Indiana Democrats bounce back after the defeat of their only statewide elected official?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tim Swarens, Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy and Lara Beck recap Tuesday's midterm elections, and discuss this week's top stories, including the race for US Senate and JD Ford's defeat of State Sen. Mike Delph (R-Carmel).