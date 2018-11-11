Indy firefighter calendar heats up fundraising

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Local firefighters usually put out fires, but in the 2019 Indy Firefighter Calendar they're bringing the smolder and looking to ignite Indianapolis.

The "12 Shades of Fire" calendar - which is used to raise funds for local youth serving organizations - can be pre-ordered now by clicking this link.

Those wanting to feel the heat in person, however, can attend the 2019 Indy Firefighter Calendar Release Party at the Firefighters Local 416, located at 748 Massachusetts Ave., on Nov. 16. There, the hottest firefighters in Indy will take the stage in a proactive effort to sell the sizzling calendars as the event raises funds to support Indy Firefighters Saint Florian Youth Leadership Development Programs.

Funds raised will support firefighter projects that stop the violence, develop leadership skills, increase reading skills, teach civility and responsibility, provide college access training and new opportunities among Indianapolis youth. Firefighters will sponsor families in desperate need of help during the Christmas holiday with clothes, food and toys. Funds also support firefighters with cancer, fire safety and girls basketball.

Doors open for the Nov. 16 release party at 5 p.m. with refreshments and a mix and mingle taking place before the firefighter runway event starts at 7 p.m.