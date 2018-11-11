× Interstate crash claims life of Monrovia man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana State Police have confirmed the loss of one life in a late night crash Saturday in the area of I-465 and I-74 on the city’s west side.

According to police, emergency crews were called to the scene of the two-vehicle accident just after 11:30 p.m. that involved an overturned pickup truck. First responders discovered the driver of one of the vehicles to be unconscious. Despite life-saving efforts, Charles Ross, 64, of Monrovia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident, a 45-year-old man from Indianapolis, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A state police crash re-constructionist was called to the scene of the accident. The circumstances and the details of the crash are still under investigation.