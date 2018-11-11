Love Life Outreach holds community event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Love Life Outreach Vocation Training held a community event on Saturday. The event was in reaction to the recent spike in violence here in Indianapolis. Martin University hosted the event. People could voice their concerns about the community and come up with ways to deescalate conflicts without resorting to violence.
