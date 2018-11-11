× Petition seeks to make ignoring school bus warning lights a federal crime with jail time, $5,000 fine

ROCHESTER, Ind. – A petition wants to make disobeying red lights and school bus stop arms a federal crime with consequences including jail time and a $5,000 fine for the first offense.

The petition was posted on Oct. 31, the day after 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl were killed in northern Indiana when a pickup truck slammed into them. A fourth child was seriously hurt in the tragedy.

The driver, Alyssa Shepherd, told police she didn’t see the lights on the school bus until it was too late. She faces charges of reckless homicide and a count of passing a school bus causing injury.

The petition posted on WhiteHouse.gov reads:

Children are being injured or killed due to people running the alternating reds on school busses. Individual state laws are largely ineffective and typically have no significant penalty. We call upon our President and Congress to act by signing legislation that will keep our children safe by instituting severe penalties on ppl who choose to violate the red lights on a bus such as 30 days in jail, 90 day dl suspension, 12 points on license and a mandatory minimum fine of $5000.00 for the first offense. This is the least we the American voters will accept.

The petition seeks 100,000 signatures. As of Sunday night, it had nearly 1,500 signatures.