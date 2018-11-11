Quiet end to the weekend; tracking snow early in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Veterans Day! Today’s temperatures will be an improvement from Saturday, when highs struggled to rise into the mid-30s. Temperatures on Saturday were nearly 20 degrees below average for mid- November! Central Indiana is starting off the day with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s under a partly cloudy sky.

There is going to be a nice mix of sunshine and cloud cover in the day ahead. It is game day for the Indianapolis Colts! The team is home this afternoon against Jacksonville. If you plan on going to the game, the weather is going to be dry and temperatures will rise into the mid-40s.

Another system will arrive early in the work week and it will bring central Indiana a chance for “sticking” snow. Cloud cover is going to increase overnight and there could be a few snowflakes early Monday morning.

A light rain/snow mix moves into the state Monday afternoon. The precipitation will turn over to snow overnight as temperatures drop in the evening.

Snow accumulations will be minimal by Tuesday morning, but the cold temperatures over the weekend make it more “favorable” for the snow to stick to the ground. A few tenths of an inch may be possible early Tuesday, which could create a few slick spots on roads for the morning commute!



Behind the cold front, arctic air will channel into central Indiana. Highs will only reach into the lower 30s on Tuesday.