NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Santa arrived in style at the Cabela's in Noblesville on Saturday. Escorted by the Noblesville Fire Department, Santa made a safe trip from the North Pole. His arrival marked the start of Santa's Wonderland at Cabela's. From now until December 24, children can take their picture with Santa. He will be busy starting Christmas Eve.
Santa arrives at Cabela’s in Noblesville
