The Asherwood estate holding auction to help local foundation

CARMEL, Ind. — One of the regions most spectacular homes was opened to the public this weekend ahead of a big auction. The money raised will go to benefit the Great American Songbook Foundation.

The owners of the Asherwood mansion donated the estate to the foundation earlier this year. The foundation has decided to hold an auction to raise funds for the organization.

They will be auctioning off antique items from furniture to beautiful antiques. “The chandeliers in this house are absolutely spectacular and many of them are for sale and some with values in the literally in the 10’s of thousands of dollars,” President and CEO of great american songbook foundation Jedd McDermott said.

Bren Simon, the original owner of the mansion gave her blessing to the foundation hosting the auction.

Jeff Mcdermott President and CEO of Great American Songbook Foundation. “There’s also a 6,000 square foot guest house and a golf clubhouse that are full of sort of unbelievable furnishings that are all going to be auctioned next weekend,” McDermott said.

This weekend, people had a chance to view the mansion and get a sneak peak of everything up for sale. The auction is being overseen by a New York company. The company’s president believes everything will be sold because it’s a unreserved auction.

“Which means no minimal. Everything will get sold with all of the money going to the Songbook Foundation,” Guernsey’s Auction President Arlan Ettinger said.

Ettinger said people are going to be able to purchase unique items, but it’s also shining light on the Great American Songbook Foundation.

The auction kicks off Saturday November, 17th. The foundation is hosting another tour of the mansion on Friday before the big auction. The tour costs $25.00.

Tickets must be purchased in advance through the Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at (317) 843-3800 or TheCenterPresents.org.

The live auction takes place November 17th, starting at 11 a.m. and noon on Nov. 18, at the Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Auction tickets are $25 per person, available through the Center’s Box Office.

According to the foundation; potential buyers can also view the auction lots online and participate remotely in the live auction via LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.