Tracking sticking snow across central Indiana

The cold is hanging on and a new surge of it is marching its way toward central Indiana at this time. Plus, it's bringing with it, the chance for rain and snow as we head into Monday and Tuesday.

A few spotty snow showers are possible early Monday morning, mainly north. However, anything that does fall won't be more than a dusting and most of us will be dry. Moisture that makes it to the ground could still cause a few slick spots during the morning commute. Use extra caution as you hit the roads.

Better chances for rain/snow will come Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Totals will likely be less than an inch with highest totals being along our northern counties. However, a slight shift in the track could bring big changes to overall snowfall totals. Regardless, travel could be hazardous as we see our first sticking snow of the season, and cold temperatures overnight could create some icy spots on the roadways.

A new arctic blast will bring the coldest air of the season for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will likely have high temperatures running 20°-25° below normal.