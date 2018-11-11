× Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 set to expire in a few weeks

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. – The clock is ticking on a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket was sold in Martinsville at the Circle K located at 860 N. State Road 39. The winning numbers, drawn on June 6, 2018, were: 23-28-41-53-56 and 14 as the Powerball number.

It remains unclaimed. The ticketholder has until 5 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2018 to claim the winnings.

If you happen to have it, make sure the ticket is in a secure place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886.

The lottery said prizes must be claimed with 180 days of a drawing.