First accumulating snow of the season tonight, steadiest north of Indy!

Cloudy and cold out-the-door this morning with a few flurries flying up north to begin the day. Pockets of light snow/flurries, so far, are holding mainly north and should not amount to much, as most on radar is not reaching the ground, due to the dry air in place. Most of the day will be uneventful before a better chance of rain and snow arrives after sunset.

This evening between 7:00pm and 1:00am rain and snow will move across the state. For some, it will be the first accumulating snow of the season on grass and roads, while others will get little to nothing down south. The steadiest accumulations will fall north of Indianapolis with 1 to 2 inches possible. Downtown will likely see less than 1″, as some of this will melt on contact. Not a huge event but with temperatures dipping to 27° overnight, roads will be icy in spots Tuesday morning. Some lake-effect snow bands should set up north through Tuesday afternoon, with little to no impact locally!

The rest of the week looks rather cold and well below the seasonal averages of (53-54°)! For now, no big events on the horizon just yet!