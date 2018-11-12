× First sticking snow possible later tonight, second early-season arctic blast follows

‘STICKING’ SNOW TONIGHT The second early season ARCTIC front arrives tonight. A mix to snow will fall before the next shot of cold – developing well after the Monday evening commute.

Snow will develop and increase to nearly 50% coverage before 12 AM then decrease sharply after 2 am. No snow falling for the Tuesday morning commute.

Amounts tonight will be light mainly on grassy areas and roof tops. Snow could fluff to a half-inch or a little more in spots mainly northwest of Indianapolis. Per a suite of commuter generated snowfall amounts for Indianapolis, the average is for under a half-inch of snow (.4″) with a range from zero to .8″. I’m posting below our latest RPM model snowfall forecast ending 7 am Tuesday below.

Should we see a sticking snow – it will be the first of the season and first time since April 16th’s .3″. The span of 211 days is a short one. This will be the 13th shortest span on record and among the shortest 8% on record. The shortest span between last and first snows was 164 days in 1989.

On average the date of the first measurable snow in Indianapolis is November 22nd. The earliest fell on October 8th 1989. Last year, the first measured snow in Indianapolis was December 9th.

COLD BLAST

We are headed again into a deep freeze for early November with low temperatures once again dipping into the teens early Wednesday morning. The 19-degree low early Saturday was the coldest for a November in three years.