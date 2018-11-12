× WSJ: Amazon chooses New York City and Northern Virginia as HQ2 sites

Amazon has reportedly ended its search for the locations of its new headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the company will choose New York City and Northern Virginia to be the homes for its second and third headquarters, specifically Long Island City and Crystal City.

According to the business-focused newspaper, Amazon is expected to make the announcement on its so-called “HQ2” cities as soon as Tuesday.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the publication says other cities may also receive major sites. It’s unclear if Indianapolis is among them.

The Circle City was among the 20 final cities that were being considered by the Seattle-based company.

Set within eyeshot of the nation’s capital, Crystal City is a thicket of 1980s-era office towers trying to plug into new economic energy after thousands of federal jobs moved elsewhere. Rapidly growing Long Island City is an old manufacturing area already being reinvented as a hub for 21st-century industry, creativity and urbane living.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.