UPDATE: 2 people dead, 3 injured in shooting at home on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting at a home on Indy’s west side.

Officers were called to the Cameron Meadows neighborhood at 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday after a caller said several people were shot.

When they arrived at the home on Blue Pine Lane they found four people had been shot. Their identities are unknown at this time.

All of the victims were transported to local hospitals where. Two people died from their injuries.

Additionally, right before police were dispatched to Blue Pine Lane, a person walked into Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police believe this victim is also connected to the shooting on Blue Pine Lane.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting in determining the exact manner and cause of death of the victim. They will release the name of the victims once the families have been notified.

IMPD's Cpt. Herald Turner said they have a person of interest in custody, and police believe there was more than one shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call IMPD's homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.