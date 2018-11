CARMEL, Ind. – A car crashed into a vacant storefront in Carmel on Tuesday.

The Carmel Fire Department says it happened at Rangeline Crossing in the 1400 block of S. Rangeline Rd. shortly before 4:27 p.m.

Crews were able to pull driver out of the car and that person was not injured during the incident, according to fire officials.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the vehicle to slam into the building.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.