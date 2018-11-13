Car slams into entrance of CVS on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are at the scene of a car into a CVS on the southeast side.

At around 4:15 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the CVS, located at Thompson Rd. and Arlington Ave., on the report of a vehicle into a building.

A woman reportedly drove into the entrance of the store. She was sent to St. Vincent, but IFD says she did not suffer serious injuries.

15 people were reportedly inside the store at the time of the crash. All customers and employees are okay.

