× City turning Kokomo Municipal Stadium into ice skating rink for winter

KOKOMO, Ind. – The city of Kokomo will turn its baseball stadium into a winter wonderland.

The city is installing a skating rink at Kokomo Municipal Stadium that will be open from Dec. 5, 2018, through Jan. 13, 2019. It will be known as “The Frozen Sandlot” (it already has a website).

The 60-foot by 90-foot rink will go next to the backstop, giving spectators a good view of the action on the ice.

Kokomo is partnering with local nonprofit Bridges Outreach to staff and operate the rink. The group will receive the proceeds from ticket sales. The Coterie will offer snacks and beverages both hot and cold during operating hours.

Admission is $10, including skate rental. Non-skaters who want to watch from the stands can get in for $2. Group rates and discounts are also available.

The rink will have some promotional nights:

Dec. 13 and Dec. 20: Toy drive; bring a new toy and get in for half price.

Jan. 10: School supply drive; bring in new school supplies and get in for half price.

Dec. 15 and Jan. 11: KHS Night; Wear red or blue and all Wildkats get in from 8-11p for half price after the Kokomo basketball game.

Dec. 21: Ugly Sweater Night; Any skater who wears an ugly Christmas sweater gets in for half price.

Dec. 26 and Jan. 2: Grandparents Day; Grandparents get in free with paid admission for grandchildren.

You can learn more at the Frozen Sandlot website.