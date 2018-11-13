CARMEL, Ind. -- A classic American film and a holiday tradition is coming to life on stage in a live 1940s radio broadcast. Sherman visited the Actors Theatre of Indiana ahead of his Indianapolis stage debut for a preview.
Classic holiday film to be performed as a live radio play
-
Hallmark Channel begins airing Christmas movies today
-
‘The Grinch’ scores a big weekend box office with $66 million estimated opening
-
Outdoor holiday decorating tips
-
Ronald Reagan is back on the campaign trail – as a hologram
-
Explore Indiana’s countryside on the Nickel Plate Express
-
-
Modern Spin on “Little Women”
-
Shopping small for toys
-
REVIEW: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
-
Roald Dahl’s Matilda confronts Trump in new statue
-
Get ready for fall at the Autumn Jamboree
-
-
Rockin’ through 2018: Ten can’t miss shows closing out the year
-
Starbucks doubles down on Christmas with new holiday cups
-
Tonic Ball is “the biggest hunger-fighting party” in Indy