Cold pattern rolls along with wintry cocktail expected Thursday

THE COLD CONTINUES

The month of November is approaching the midway point and we are working on our 7th consecutive day below normal. This is an unusually chilly afternoon, a full 25-degrees below normal. The second early season arctic front has swept the Hoosier State in the past five days. Clearing tonight will send lows again into the teens Wednesday morning.

To date, November 2018 is the coldest in 20 years and ranks 18th coldest out of 147 years!

WINTRY MIX FOR THURSDAY

High pressure holds Wednesday but the cold pattern will yield more wintry weather. Conditions are becoming more favorable for a wintry cocktail of freezing rain, sleet and snow early Thursday morning.