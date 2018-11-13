× Flurries ending…cold day ahead but sunshine returns!

Flurries still around this morning but no accumulations expected, as precipitation is way too light and widely scattered. Roads are dry to damp with little to no weather related issues for the morning rush hour. Be sure to grab a coat out-the-door, as wind chills are now in the 20’s and the breeze continues from the northwest. It will be a cold day with temperatures running 15-20° below average (seasonal average: 54°), as sunshine works in by the afternoon.

Skies clear tonight and temperatures will plummet to 17°, not a record low (11°) but frigid enough. More sunshine tomorrow before another system works in on Thursday. This will again need to be watched, as temperatures will play a big role in what type(s) of precipitation fall! For now, ice, rain and snow are all in play, resulting in some POSSIBLE travel issues.