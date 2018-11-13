× Hired or fired? FOX59 crew put to the test with new professions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – “Hire or fired?” week returns to FOX59 Morning News! Jim O’Brien, Lindy Thackston, Angela Ganote, Britt Baker and Ray Cortopassi are being put to the test as they try out various professions.

First up: Jim! He took to the ice with the Indy Fuel… but not as a member of the team. He tried to become a Zamboni driver! In the end, he was fired!

Will Lindy have a better time at her new job? She put on a hairnet and apron and tried to become a cake decorator! We’ll have her grade after the morning show on Tuesday.

Here’s the lineup for the rest of the week:

Angela on Wednesday: Mall employee

Britt on Thursday: Puppeteer

Ray on Friday: Haunted House actor