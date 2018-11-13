× Men rob northeast side Steak ‘n Shake at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police say two men dressed in all black robbed a northeast side Steak ‘n Shake early Tuesday.

It happened at 1 a.m. at the Steak ‘n Shake on E 71st. St. near 71st and Binford.

The two men walked into the front of store, pulled out guns, demanded cash and then took off according to police. They did not say how much was taken.

A witness was in the drive-thru and told police they saw one of the suspects take off and head east. They said they didn’t see the second suspect.

That area doesn’t typically see a lot of armed robberies, but just last Friday three men robbed an AutoZone four miles down the road from the Steak ‘n Shake. Police caught two of the suspects at the scene and later caught the third suspect.

Police are still searching for the two suspects. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS.